Motorcyclist thrown from bike on I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south in Petersburg.
State Police responded to the crash near Exit 50 at 8:31 p.m. Monday.
“A motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side of I-95 and its rider on the southbound side of I-95,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.
The crash, which remains under investigation, closed multiple interstate lanes Monday night.
37.227928 -77.401927