Motorcyclist thrown from bike on I-95

Posted 9:26 pm, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 4, 2017

PETERSBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south in Petersburg.

State Police responded to the crash near Exit 50 at 8:31 p.m. Monday.

“A motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side of I-95 and its rider on the southbound side of I-95,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The crash, which remains under investigation, closed multiple interstate lanes Monday night.

