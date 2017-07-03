Motorcyclist thrown from bike on I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south in Petersburg.

State Police responded to the crash near Exit 50 at 8:31 p.m. Monday.

“A motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side of I-95 and its rider on the southbound side of I-95,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The crash, which remains under investigation, closed multiple interstate lanes Monday night.

ALERT: Crash blocking 2 NB lanes & ALL SB lanes on I-95 near Crater Rd. (mm 50) in @PetersburgV. Use alt. route. #Petersburg #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/JenX79I98E — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 4, 2017