Motorcycle crash closes all lanes on I-95 South in Petersburg

Posted 9:26 pm, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, July 3, 2017

PETERSBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that has closed all lanes on Interstate 95 South and multiple northbound lanes in Petersburg.

State Police said at 8:31 p.m. they responded to the crash near Exit 50 in the city limits of Petersburg.

“A motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side of I-95 and its rider on the southbound side of I-95,” State Police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist has been flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

According to VDOT, there is currently a mile backup heading south on I-95. The ramp from Washington St. to I-95 south is also blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays.