Water main break closes Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A water main break has closed Mechanicsville Turnpike between Elm Drive and Edgeworth Road in “the downtown section of Mechanicsville.”

“Public Utilities has been notified and are on scene to make the appropriate repairs,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Cooper said. “An estimated time for repairs is unknown at this time.”

