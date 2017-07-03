Local vet receives gift for his service and giving back to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As we approach Independence Day CBS 6 wanted to give back to thank those who served our country and our community.

One local veteran, Jeffrey Shelton, comes from a family full of public servants. He served in the Air Force, his father and grandfather were both in the military and now his son is also following in their footsteps.

The two-time Cancer survivor’s service didn’t end with the military. He also served 28 years on the front lines as a Henrico firefighter.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised Shelton with a gift card in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We like to randomly go around the community and kind of pay it forward and thank people who have made an impact on the community,” said Shelby.

“We know we’re coming up on the Fourth of July and a lot of people are thinking about those who have fought to help us have the freedoms that we have.”

“That’s part of the tradition I’ve grown up in,” said Shelton. “I’ve always admired my family and the people who came before me. That was always a way that we gave back through the church, through the community. I’ve learned from the best.”