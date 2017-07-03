Scattered showers, thunderstorms in July 4 forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with a high in the lower 90s.

Rain chances are the lowest they’ll be for the next few days. The dew point temperature will be a little lower Monday making it a tad more comfortable outside compared to the past weekend.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around during the afternoon and evening on July 4. Rain chances are still only about 30 percent, so don’t cancel your plans at this point.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday as another front settles into the area. Any thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain.

Rain chances will come down a bit on Thursday, but increase again on Friday.

Such is this summer weather pattern, which will likely hang around for a while.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is rather disorganized.

However, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development later this week as it moves to the west over the open Atlantic.