‘It’s a safety issue:’ Glen Allen neighborhood concerned about street light

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Glen Allen woman says she is at her wits end, trying to figure out who is responsible for fixing a street light that’s out in her Laurel Lakes community.

She contacted CBS Problem Solvers after her attempts to get someone to come out and look at the light failed.

The street light is on Hungary Spring Road near her Kimberly Lynn Circle home.

“It’s a safety issue. When I’m coming home late at night, my daughter calls me and asks me if I made it in the house. You pull up and look around and make sure nothing is going on. It’s just that without the light it is so dark and hard to see” the woman added.

Another neighbor, Kimberly Jones told Problem Solvers the added darkness makes things a little more unsettling. She has already dealt with intruders getting into her fenced backyard and on her back deck.

“I’ve heard things by my window as well. It’s very dark. This is the only light in this vicinity” Jones explained.

One homeowner said at least four weeks ago the light along Hungary Spring Road started flickering and eventually went out for good.

She told Problem Solvers she called her homeowner’s association, Henrico County Public Utilities and Dominion Virginia Power.

“I called Dominion and they said they don’t have a record of the pole on their grid. Then, Henrico county told me they only service lights at intersections and the traffic lights. I also called the Community Group and they said they didn’t install the pole” the homeowner said.

Jones and other homeowners just want the issue fixed. With each passing evening as darkness sets in, their anxiety goes up.

“Someone needs to take responsibility for the fact that the light is out and it is a safety issue” Jones said.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers took their concerns to a Dominion spokesperson.

Janell Hancock told CBS 6 that even though a pole might have their company name on it, they could be leasing it to another entity. She said they will investigate the case further because they want to help homeowners get to the bottom of the situation.

Hancock said they will call the neighbor and let her know what they find out. They also plan to send a crew out in the coming days to get a firsthand look at the light.

CBS 6 Problems Solvers will follow this story and bring you any updates as they become available. Neighbors said they are just glad that someone is finally listening to their concerns.

