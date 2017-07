× Man shot in the arm in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s Southside Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Lynhaven Avenue at 11:55 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a black man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Police are still in the early stages of an investigation into the incident.