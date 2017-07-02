× Police ID 23-year-old man killed in overnight shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting victim was identified as Donnell Andrew Dabney Jr., 23, of Colonial Heights.

Petersburg Police responded to the shooting along the 10 block of Locust Court, in the Pin Oaks Estates public housing community, at about 1:13 a.m.

“Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound,” Petersburg Police Lt. Greg Geist said.”[Dabney] was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed from his injuries.”

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.