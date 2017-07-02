Search continues for missing Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, Va. — Clayton Ray Baird, an 81-year-old man with dementia, walked out of his Lee County home Friday afternoon and remained missing through the weekend. Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Mr. Baird on Saturday evening.

Baird was described as a 5’10”, 190-pound white male with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball hat with an eagle on it, and black boots, police said.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons told WCYB Baird has gone missing before and that he liked to hitchhike.

Anyone who sees Mr. Baird was asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-276-346-1131.