Family celebrates 15th birthday of teen killed in crash: ‘I miss her so much’

RICHMOND, Va. – Family and friends of Dajanae White gathered at Oakwood Cemetery Saturday afternoon to celebrate what would have been her 15th birthday.

Dajanae’s mother Lytarsha White is still grieving the loss of her only child.

“He (God) takes the best… that’s all I can really say… he takes the best,” she said.

The Highland Springs High school student was killed in a car crash in April on Darbytown Road near Dorey Park.

“She was an awesome kid. She was… she was awesome,” said White.

But Saturday was a celebration for the teen described as having “the most infectious smile.”

Family and friends released blue and gold balloons into the sky as the honored Dajanae in a celebration of life ceremony. Blue was Dajanae’s favorite color and gold represented the family’s little Queen who was taken too soon.

There were also 15 white doves released to signify the number of years she made an impact on her family.

“I miss her so much. But when I come out here and see what’s shining down now. I see her,” said Chilata White, Dajanae’s Grandmother.

Henrico police say Dajanae was riding in the backseat without a seat-belt when the driver ran off the road around 4:00 in the morning.

She was sitting in the back seat of the car with at least three children. Dajanae was the only one who didn’t survive.

“I went to the crime scene. I almost passed out,” said Chilata White.

Now the family is seeking justice so Dajanae’s death will not be in vain.

“I have closure when comes to knowing what happened to my child. That’s the closure that I have. But now, I want closure for my child,” said Latarsha White.

The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet against the driver.