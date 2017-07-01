4 suspects wanted for vandalizing Swift Creek Middle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects who they say unlawfully entered Swift Creek Middle School Thursday night.

Officials said the suspects entered the school, located at 3700 Old Hundred Road, around 11:15 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the suspects are white males, possibly juveniles.

The suspects face possible charges of breaking and entering, vandalism, and tampering with fire safety systems.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you are asked to contact Chesterfield County Fire and EMS at 804-748-1426 during normal business hours or 804-717-6115 after hours.