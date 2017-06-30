Police find woman shot at Henrico gas station
Posted 9:19 am, June 30, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting.

A woman was found shot inside a car at the Sunoco gas station on 9 Mile Road, near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, at about 7:35 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as non-life threatening.

Police find shooting victim at Henrico gas station (PHOTO: Brendan King)

It is unclear, at this time, whether the woman was shot at the gas station, or drove herself there after she was shot elsewhere.

“The suspect, who is known to the victim, has been located and is currently being detained,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The investigation is continuing.”

