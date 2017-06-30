× Weekend Events: 4th of July Celebrations & Fireworks, Events at Dogwood Dell

Through August 26

The 61st Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell is in full session with a list of some spectacular concerts and performances. “Hamilton Live at the Dell”, features music from the hit Broadway Musical “Hamilton” and original jazz and pop songs orchestrated by Samson Trinh. Activities with an Uncle Sam Stilt-Walker, face painting and fun starts at 6 pm, “Hamilton Live” is at 8 pm at Dogwood Dell, 1300 Blanton Ave., Richmond.

Other events at Dogwood Dell include: Friday, June 30, 8 pm Plunky and Oneness, 8 pm; Sunday, July 2, 8 pm – David Esleck Trio; Tuesday, July 4th 6:15 – City Dancer Theatre, Declaration of Independence – 6:30 pm, Carillon Bell Concert – 7 pm, Richmond Concert Band- 7:30 pm and Fireworks 7:30 pm. Parking at City Stadium and free shuttle rides to Dogwood Dell starting at 4pm; Saturday, July 8, 8 pm – Hoedown at the Dell; Sunday, July 9, 5 pm – Gospel Music Fest with The Belle; July 22 & 23 – 4 & 7:30 pm – On The Air, Radio Players at Pine Camp; Saturday, August 26, 2 pm – Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival. For a complete list of events and concerts call the hotline 804-646-DELL or visit http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/programmingDogwoodDell.aspx.

July 1st

31st Running Cannonball Cooper, Virginia’s Oldest Age Group Track and Field Competition is Saturday. The track at the Highland Springs High School, 15 South Oak Ave in Highland Springs is hosting student athletes from the state of Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland and North Carolina. Tickets are only $3 at the gate. Children, ages 5 and under, are admitted free. This will be a Pre- AAU National Junior Olympics event as many of these track stars have qualified to compete in Detroit Michigan, July 29- August 5, 2017. The Track and Field Game day begins at 9am, with the Highland Spring High gates open at 7am. The event will include vendors, showcasing various businesses and items for sale. The Vendors will provide food and drink concessions. For more information on East End or for vendor future opportunities, please C. Coleman – (804) 804.852.7782 or visit www.eastendlightning.org.

The Innsbrook Foundation and Innsbrook Rotary are teaming for the 2nd annual Innsbrook Taste of Virginia presented by Capital Ale House, Saturday, from 3:30 pm- 9:30 pm. The charity partner, benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Innsbrook Taste of Virginia, will showcase delicious dishes from local restaurants, each competing for the honorary “Taste of Virginia” title. There will be live music and entertainment and fireworks. For more details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/2ndannualinnsbrooktasteofvirginia2017.

Tuesday, July 4, Independence Day

CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, FREE admission to the Garden includes Butterflies LIVE!, Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas, live music from the Happy Lucky Combo, a parade, and more. Open rain or shine! Sponsored by CarMax. Free admission all day 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open RAIN or SHINE. 1 – 4 p.m. The line to see Butterflies Live! will close at 3:30 p.m. so that we may get guests through the exhibit by our 5 p.m. closing time. The Garden will have water stations at key locations and the Library will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — a great place to rest and cool off. Food is available for purchase in the Garden Cafe. http://www.lewisginter.org/event/carmax-free-fourth-of-july/.

Red, White and Lights, A Fourth of July Celebration, Henrico County Recreation and Parks presents Red, White, and Lights, at Meadow Farm Museum/Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Tuesday, July 4. The free event begins at 4:00 p.m. and will feature the Richmond Symphony, a laser-light show, patriotic performances, special recognitions, and family activities. Guests may bring blankets or chairs and are encouraged to arrive early to fully enjoy the event. Children and their families will enjoy living history exhibits, contests and games, inflatables, an obstacle course, airbrush tattoos, Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown, and Uncle Sam on Stilts, all in the Family Fun Zone from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite to provide a meal or snack while guests enjoy the evenings performances, beginning at 5:45 p.m. The Continentals will provide big band music and Bill Bevins, host of “Star Mornings” on 100.9 FM and WTVR CBS 6’s “Virginia This Morning” will serve as emcee for the evening. Red, White, and Lights is sponsored by Henrico County and Genworth. For more information, go to henricorecandparks.com or http://henrico.us/calendar/red-white-lights-2/.

July 4th Celebration

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds – Celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks display at dark, preceded by activities for children including inflatables, food vendors and musical entertainment by KOS and the Chesterfield Community Band, plus roving entertainers and much more. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks allowed. All bags and coolers will be subject to search. Tuesday, July 4 – Gates open at 5 p.m. and the road closes at 8:30 p.m. (or when the parking lots are full.) No rain date. Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield. For details call 748-1992.

Project Yoga Richmond – Alec Abbott and JaVonne Bowles will teach a special Independence Day session practice at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from 9 am – 10:15. Sign up in advance and pay-what-you-can, no payments can be made on site. (PYR) is a 501 (c3) non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia. Their mission, making Yoga instruction accessible and affordable to practitioners of all abilities and income levels through their studio and outreach programs. Project Yoga Richmond partners with local schools, day support centers, agencies, and community organizations to provide free and/​or low-cost yoga and mindfulness services throughout Greater Richmond. Classes offered also at 6517 Dickens Place, 7 days/weeks, all of which are pay-what-you-can, drop in, and open to all. Community classes called Saturday Salutations are offered every other Saturday from 9-10 am at the VMFA’s Belvedere Deck from May – October at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Get more details at https://projectyogarichmond.org/schedule or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ProjectYogaRichmond/.

Celebrate the Fourth at the Diamond with Flying Squirrels and Fireworks, Tuesday, 6:35pm. Wednesday, July 5 , ” Salute to the No. 5″. Fans who show their Military ID at the box office will receive a $5 ticket offer. Hot dogs will cost just $1 and wine and wine slushy specials run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Fireworks, for more information call 804-359-3866 or visit at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

For other Independence Day celebrations and Fireworks visit www.wtvr.com/fireworks.