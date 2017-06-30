× The Jerk Pit served its last Jamaican delicacy

RICHMOND, Va. — A restaurant on the edge of the Fan has closed after nearly two decades of serving up Jamaican flare.

The Jerk Pit at 2713 W. Broad St. closed late last month, said Nathan Hughes, a broker with Richmond-based Sperity Real Estate Ventures who is leasing the vacant space.

Jerk Pit operators Henry Davis and Ethline Caldwell could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Founded in 2001, The Jerk Pit served traditional Jamaican and Caribbean specialties, such as braised oxtail and jerk chicken and pork, in the 1,000-square-foot space.

