Organizers hope RVA Community Unity day outshines recent city violence

RICHMOND, Va.—A Henrico-based resident and a group of her friends are working on dominating headlines with a different message.

Connie McGowan is sick of images of crime tape draped across a neighborhood, or families mourning from the loss of a child, or the divisive politics she said that brings out the worst in people on social media.

On July 9, McGowan and her network of volunteers will create an event “where only love is welcome.”

“We can`t forget what`s going on in the world, but we can pause, pause to have a moment just to enjoy each other no matter where you are from,” McGowan said. “It`ll be a great time.”

The event is a sequel to the one that happened last year, called the “shootout” – an event that provided photos for families and brought out more than 1,300 people, including community officials.

The organizers pulled it off in three days and this year they hope to double the attendance.

There will be haircuts, a kid’ zone, and tables showcasing community offerings, in addition to health, and wellness information.

Richmond Police and firefighters will be there and don’t miss the dance off between the “police versus the people.”

McGowan is collecting donations and looking for volunteers to make the “family reunion” bigger and better than last year.

“No donation is too small, we want to do this,” McGowan said.

She has a GoFundMe set up online, here.