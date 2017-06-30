× Downtown Nick’s Deli to head west after building sale

RICHMOND, Va. — A downtown institution is headed to the West End after its building was swapped from one pair of brothers to another.

The Nick’s International Foods building at 400 W. Broad St. has sold for $1.1 million. The sale closed Thursday.

The 8,600-square-foot property was purchased by Eddie and Tony Huang, brothers and restaurateurs from Colonial Heights. The building most recently was assessed at $479,000.

Built in 1910, the structure also has four apartments on the upper levels. It has been in the family of co-owners and brothers Manuel Mouris and Philip Mourtzakis since 1987, and initially was listed in March 2016 for $1.05 million. It houses their deli and a Mediterranean goods wholesale distribution operation.

Broker Kerry Riley of Joyner Commercial represented the Huangs. Wilson Flohr of Porter Realty represented Nick’s.

