Charges against Tennessee teens accused of starting Gatlinburg fires dropped

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Charges were dropped against two Tennessee teenagers who had been charged with starting the fatal and destructive Gatlinburg wildfires last November.

“My client and the other juvenile, based on the proof and the evidence, did not cause the death and devastation in Gatlinburg,” defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs told KnoxNews.com Friday.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 1,500 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

