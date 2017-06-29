× Project Yoga Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.–

Project Yoga Richmond (PYR) is a 501 (c3) non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia. Their mission, making Yoga instruction accessible and affordable to practitioners of all abilities and income levels through their studio and outreach programs. Project Yoga Richmond partners with local schools, day support centers, agencies, and community organizations to provide free and/​or low-cost yoga and mindfulness services throughout Greater Richmond.

The organization also has a studio space located at 6517 Dickens Place, offering classes 7 days/weeks, all of which are pay-what-you-can, drop in, and open to all. For the past 7 years PYR has offered large community classes open to the public at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The series is called Saturday Salutations, and it’s offered every other Saturday from 9-10 am at the VMFA’s Belvedere Deck from May – October.

Special dates: Alec Abbott and JaVonne Bowles will teach a special Independence Day session practice at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from 9 am – 10:15. Sign up in advance and pay-what-you-can, no payments can be made on site. Get more details at https://projectyogarichmond.org/schedule or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ProjectYogaRichmond/.