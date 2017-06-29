× New Grand Mart International Food to open in West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A western Henrico County shopping center known for its collection of worldly retailers and eateries soon will be anchored by an emerging international grocer.

New Grand Mart International Food has signed a lease to take over the Food Lion store at the West Broad Commons shopping center at 9031 W. Broad St. near the intersection with Tuckernuck Drive.

Food Lion is set to vacate its nearly 40,000-square-foot space by the third quarter 2017 after its lease was not renewed, according to a representative from Broad Street Realty, which owns the shopping center.

Connie Jordan Nielsen, Nicki Jassy and Alicia Farrell, brokers with Richmond-based Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handle leasing in the center and represented the landlord.

It’s the second metro Richmond store for New Grand Mart, a 4-year-old chain that sells traditional grocery items, as well as spices, fruits and vegetables, and other products from around the world.

