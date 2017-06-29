Mechanicsville native ready to compete in Department of Defense Games

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Competition is something that U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Ricks has thrived under his entire life.

“I’ve been an athlete all of my life and thought those days were over after my illness and surgeries,” said Ricks.

The Mechanicsville native is a wounded warrior.

Ricks will take his competitive drive to the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Chicago, Illinois. The event will take place June 30 through July 8.

The 1987 Lee Davis High School graduate will join more than 250 seriously wounded and injured service members and veterans.

“The Warrior Games has given me a chance to realize that even though my participation has changed, I am still able to perform and compete,” Ricks told Navy Outreach.

Ricks will compete in cycling, shooting and swimming along with other athletes from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Special Operations Command.

“Being around other wounded warriors has been very therapeutic as we’ve all walked similar paths and it’s helpful to have someone that understands to talk to about it.”

Ricks was selected for Team Navy after the competitive Wounded Warrior Trials in February. His teammates will include service members and veterans with injuries ranging from spinal, traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.

“Our Navy athletes who are participating in this year’s Department of Defense Warrior Games are an inspiration for us all,” said Vice Adm. Mary Jackson, commander, Navy Installations Command.

Jackson said the games really highlight the importance of the Navy’s adaptive sports program, which can have a big impact on a wounded warrior’s recovery efforts.

“I’m looking forward to supporting Team Navy in Chicago this summer,” she said.

Lt. Cmdr. Sean Ricks said it is his honor to severe alongside so many great men and women who have sacrificed so much for their country.

“I come from a Navy family so the desire to serve runs deep,” said Ricks.