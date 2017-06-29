Arrest made in Chesterfield carjacking; police seek 2nd suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Petersburg Police arrested Raphel S. Crosby, 25, for robbing Jefferson Express convenience store, at 16638 Jefferson Davis Highway, on June 27. Police are still looking for a second suspect involved in the crime.

Both men walked into the store that afternoon and demanded money from the clerk, police said. The second suspect assaulted the clerk before getting the money, police said. He then struck him again and demanded his car keys, investigators added.

The men drove off in the clerk’s 2012 white Toyota Highlander with the Virginia license plate VFJ-3701.

The clerk was injured, but expected to be OK.

Following his arrest the next day, Crosby was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, malicious wounding, abduction, and carjacking. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the second suspect was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.