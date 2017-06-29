In reversal, Netflix orders ‘Sense8’ wrap-up special

Netflix has done a 180 on the future of “Sense8.”

Well, sort of.

After pulling the plug on the sci-fi drama earlier this month, co-creator Lana Wachowski announced in a statement posted to Facebook that the streaming network has ordered a two-hour finale special set to be released next year.

The move follows an outcry from the show’s fans, who were disappointed at Netflix’s decision to cancel the series and leave the story without a proper ending.

Netflix originally stood by its decision, posting a statement to social media that acknowledged the swell of support for the series but held firm on its fate.

“The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t,” the statement, released about a week after the cancellation, read.

As Wachowski noted in her statement, the impetus behind the show’s cancellation was largely rooted in economics (the “numbers have always been challenging,” she wrote).

Wachowski said she was as crushed as fans were.

“I confess I fell into a fairly serious depression,” she wrote. “I had never worked so hard, or put so much of myself into a project as I had with Sense8 and its cancellation hollowed me out.”

In the end, though, persistence appears to have paid off.

“The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting,” Wachowski wrote, referring to a character on the show. “Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life.”

Netflix added in a statement via a spokesperson to CNN: “After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve.”