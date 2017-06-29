He was driving home on I-95; what happened next was shocking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Curtis Anderson was almost to his exit home, off Interstate 95 when a speeding vehicle passed him – in the wrong lane.

"As I crossed over that bridge, shocking to me, was a car passing me on my right hand side, over in the service lane, at a high rate of speed,” Anderson said. "I really thought he was going to crash."

Like most drivers his first thought was that he was involved in a high speed chase, but there were no blue lights to be seen and Anderson said the car drove on the shoulder about a quarter mile before it merged back into traffic.

"I was scared for the driver and other motorists that he was endangering,” Anderson said.

The vehicle was also breaking the law.

"There are several crimes, number one, if you're utilizing the shoulder to go past other vehicles, you could be charged with reckless driving,” said Lt. Chris Walker, Petersburg Police.

Because Anderson is on the road so much for work, he often sees dangerous drivers.

"I would say about once a month,” Anderson said.

To protect himself and his wife, he relies on a dash cam in all their cars and uses it every time he's behind the wheel. "I feel like it makes me a better driver,” he said.

"It causes me to be conscious more of my speed, what lane I'm in and how I drive because it's recording my actions as well,” he said.

But in four decades behind the wheel, what he recorded the other day topped the list.

"This is about the worst I've seen,” he said.