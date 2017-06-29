Greta Van Susteren out at MSNBC after six months

NEW YORK — Greta Van Susteren is leaving MSNBC only six months after her show debuted on the cable news network.

“I am out at MSNBC,” she tweeted Thursday.

Her pithy social media announcement landed at virtually the same moment Vanity Fair reported the news.

“They let her go,” her husband, John Coale, told CNNMoney. He said she’d found out earlier today, and added, “We’re working out contract issues now.”

In a memo to staffers, MSNBC President Phil Griffin said, “MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways. Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

Griffin also announced that Ari Melber, MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent, will take over the 6 p.m. hour that had been Van Susteren’s.

