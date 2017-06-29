Forensic audit into Petersburg treasurer’s office in hands of special prosecutor

PETERSBURG, Va. – The forensic audit into the Petersburg treasurer’s office is now in the hands of a special prosecutor in the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office, sources tell CBS 6.

The office will now review the findings to see if there was any wrongdoing and if charges will be filed.

This comes 48 hours after Mayor Sam Parham stood in front of City Hall and called for the resignation of Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown.

The Mayor called for Brown’s resignation as allegations surfaced about Brown and money possibly missing from his office, but the Tuesday news conference offered no specifics or details about the accusations.

The mayor actually reminded people that Brown was “innocent until proven guilty” though he also said Brown “should do the right thing and resign.”

Brown told CBS 6 Wednesday that he did not steal any money from his office and that he will remain City Treasurer until his term ends.

“Definitely I want to stay, I want to complete my term,” Brown said.

Last August, CBS 6 reported that Petersburg’s financial crisis involved more than $18 million of unpaid bills after historic over-spending that started in 2012.

The forensic audit is examining nine areas of city government, including the treasurer’s office.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.