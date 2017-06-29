Cooking with a Celebrity Chef

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Jacoby Ponder has made a name for himself appearing on the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen.” The popular celebrity chef shared his tips to create the perfect flavored Salmon with vegetables and rice. Chef Ponder will be LIVE on Virginia This Morning on July 19th. You don’t want to miss it! For more information you can visit http://www.chefjponder.com

Pan Seared Salmon

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

Salt

Pepper

Smoked or sweet paprika

Olive oil

Butter

Sprinkle the salmon fillets generously with salt and pepper, and dust with a little paprika. Coat the bottom of a large, heavy-bottomed pan with oil, add a couple tablespoons butter and place over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot and the butter is melted, add the salmon fillets, skin side down. Cook, without moving, until the sides are cooked just past halfway up the fillets. Flip and cook, without moving, until the sides are fully cooked, then remove from the heat for medium-rare. Serve warm.

Mediterranean Rice

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 cups rice

2 teaspoons chicken stock powder

2 tablespoons lemon rind, grated

1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped

black pepper

boiling water

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil & saute onion & garlic until tender, stir in rice. Add boiling water until pan is 3/4 full. Bring to boil, stirring. Stir in stock & rapid boil for 10-12 mins or until tender, drain well. Return to pan adding lemon rind, parsley & pepper, toss well to combine.