Chesterfield woman said she was snookered into pricey paving scam

Chesterfield County, Va. – A Chesterfield woman reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after she felt steamrolled by a paving company.

She said her frustrations center around a $950 driveway project done by Virginia Paving and Sealing. She said that in May the company was working on her neighbor’s driveway putting down gravel and sealant.

Katterfield said she was approached by the owner of the company who told her the crew had leftover materials and offered to do her driveway.

“I said let me run to the store,” she said. “Then I came back and he had a flame thrower out wiping out all of the weeds. I mean, I never even signed a contract yet.”

Despite feeling wary, Mary went ahead and paid the company.

She said she was given a receipt, and told the work was guaranteed.

She shared a picture of how her driveway looked like that day, but she grew concerned just days later when patches of grass started creeping up through the gravel.

“My expectation was that it would be sealed, which means the gravel shouldn`t be kicked up by my feet or my car,” she explained. “It should just lay there like my neighbors has.”

Katterfield said she reached out to the company repeatedly and left several messages to no avail – that’s when she contacted Problem Solvers.

“I`m bothered by the fact that I`m not getting a callback and I`m willing to make some allowances but don`t ignore me,” she said.

Problem Solvers reached out to the owner Gary Jones, who initially said he never heard from Katterfield.

Then he said it’s possible he missed her messages because they’ve been on vacation for two weeks.

Jones said they did give Katterfield a written contract and said he stands by their company’s work and if her driveway isn’t up to par, they’ll fix it.

