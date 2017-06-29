Chef K brings the *Heat to the kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Williamsburg-based Chef and Recipe Developer Chef K is always coming up with delicious and easy to make recipes. She showed Greg how to combine indian-inspired spices to create her Spicy Potato Curry dish. Chef K is one of the participating vendors at this years 2017 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival that takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 2nd. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/

Spicy Potato Curry

*Recipe courtesy of the Humane Society of the United States

Yield: 3qt or 8 – 10 portions

Ingredients:

2 pounds Potatoes – cubed

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 cup Yellow Onion – diced small

3 cloves Garlic – minced

1 teaspoon Cumin – ground

½ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

4 teaspoons Curry Powder

4 teaspoons Garam Masala

2 Tablespoons Fresh Ginger Root – peeled & minced

1 teaspoon Salt

1 (15oz) can Diced Tomato

1 (15oz) can Garbanzo beans – rinsed & drained

1 (12oz) bag Green peas frozen

1 (14oz) can Coconut Milk

Directions:

In a steamer basket with boiling water steam the diced potatoes just until tender and set aside. In a skillet over medium heat add the oil and cook the onion and garlic until they turn translucent. Add the spices, ginger and salt and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, beans, peas and cooked potatoes. Pour in the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes.