Refreshing Gazpacho by Executive Chef Nunn

RICHMOND, Va. – Gazpacho is a Spanish-inspired creation made with garden fresh vegetables that you serve cold. It’s the perfect dish to enjoy on a hot Summer day or night. Executive Chef Severin Nunn from the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared his twist on the classic dish, Strawberry Tomato Gazpacho. For more information you can visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

Strawberry Tomato Gazpacho

Ingredients:

750g Ripe, dark red heirloom tomatoes

150g Strawberries (no stems, sliced)

120g Cucumbers (no skin, no seeds)

250g Red bell peppers (diced, no seeds)

5g Garlic clove

30g Sherry vinegar

7g Salt

2 dashes Tabasco Sauce

225g Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in the blender except for the olive oil and blend on medium.

2. Then slowly add the olive oil and blend on high.

3. Strain through chinois.

4. Enjoy!