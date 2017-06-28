Refreshing Gazpacho by Executive Chef Nunn

RICHMOND, Va. – Gazpacho is a Spanish-inspired creation made with garden fresh vegetables that you serve cold. It’s the perfect dish to enjoy on a hot Summer day or night. Executive Chef Severin Nunn from the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared his twist on the classic dish, Strawberry Tomato Gazpacho. For more information you can visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia
Strawberry Tomato Gazpacho
Ingredients:
750g Ripe, dark red heirloom tomatoes
150g Strawberries (no stems, sliced)
120g Cucumbers (no skin, no seeds)
250g Red bell peppers (diced, no seeds)
5g Garlic clove
30g Sherry vinegar
7g Salt
2 dashes Tabasco Sauce
225g Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in the blender except for the olive oil and blend on medium.
2. Then slowly add the olive oil and blend on high.
3. Strain through chinois.
4. Enjoy!