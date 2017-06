Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck hauling flour overturned at caught fire on the ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The accident closed the ramp Wednesday morning.

VSP supervisor on scene says tractor trailer was hauling flour, which has spilled everywhere. I-295S ramp (exit 28A) to 64E remains CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/Vs3kZ7Xd5c — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) June 28, 2017

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.