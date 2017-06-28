RICHMOND, Va. — The 61st Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell is in full session with a list of some spectacular concerts and performances. A much anticipated event is Saturday, July 1, the RVA All Stars will Celebrate America as Samson Trinh returns to Dogwood Dell conducting a 26-piece orchestra and chorus with the music of “Hamilton.” “Hamilton Live at the Dell” set 1 will feature vocalist, Laura Ann Singh with original jazz and pop songs orchestrated by Trinh.

Set 2 will wrap up with 10 musical selections from the blockbuster stage show, “Hamilton” featuring Vocalists Desirée Roots Centeio, Cat Abriam Pearson, Mallory Keene, Desirée Dabney, Laura Ann Singh, Lucretia M Anderson, Laney Yoo, Anthony Cosby-Knowles, Matt Shofner, Noah Williams, Jerold Solomon, Scott Wichmann, Jay Williams, and Trace Coles. The RVA All-Star Lineup includes Keyboard: Lee Covington, Guitar: Chris Vasi, Bass: Audie Stanley, Drums: Jody Boyd, Violins: Alana Pritchard Carithers, Melissa Sunderland Jones, Viola: Amos Goldie, Cello: Jackie Spears, Trumpet: Timothy Lett, Saxophone: John Wittman, and Trombone: Pete Anderson, with Conductor, Orchestrator, Saxophone, Ukulele: Samson Trinh. Activities with an Uncle Sam Stilt-Walker, face painting and fun starts at 6 pm, “Hamilton Live” is at 8 pm at Dogwood Dell, 1300 Blanton Ave., Richmond.

Several other popular events include:

Thursday – June 29, 8pm – Asian Culture Music & Dance

Friday, June 30, 8 pm Plunky and Oneness, 8 pm

Saturday, July 1, 8 pm – Sampson Trinh “Hamilton Live at The Dell”

Sunday, July 2, 8 pm – David Esleck Trio

Tuesday, July 4th 6:15 – City Dancer Theatre, Declaration of Independence – 6:30 pm, Carillon Bell Concert – 7 pm, Richmond Concert Band- 7:30 pm and Fireworks 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 8, 8 pm – Hoedown at the Dell

Sunday, July 9, 5 pm – Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

July 22 & 23 – 4 & 7:30 pm – On The Air, Radio Players at Pine Camp

Saturday, August 26, 2 pm – Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival

For a complete list of events and concerts call the hotline 804-646-DELL or visit http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/programmingDogwoodDell.aspx.