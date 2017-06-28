Enjoy “One Love, One Us” with Plunky & Oneness

RICHMOND, Va. – J. Plunky Branch is a Richmond Music Icon who travels the world with his signature Afro-Funk Sound. His talented group, “Plunky & Oneness” is a favorite throughout the Central Virginia. They stopped by Virginia This Morning to perform an original composition called, “One Love One Us.” You can catch Plunky & Oneness perform LIVE at the 2017 Annual Dogwood Dell Free Concert Friday, June 30th at 8pm. For more information you can visit http://www.plunkyone.com
