Chesterfield man disappears during swim
Plan to replace Richmond Coliseum
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Powhatan County
Police say infant killed in fatal crash was not properly secured
Police believe dash cam footage could help solve I-95 hit-and-run
Chesterfield man suspected of drowning in Virginia creek

Chesterfield man disappears during swim

Posted 10:12 am, June 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:19AM, June 27, 2017

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. --  The search continued Tuesday morning for a Chesterfield man who disappeared in College Creek. Tony Jimenez Garcia, 23, was visiting the James City County creek with a church group Monday.

"Witnesses reported that he and a relative had been fishing and went into the water to cool off. They both attempted to swim out to a sandbar when Garcia went under and did not resurface," a James City County Police spokesperson said. "A search and rescue operation commenced... at approximately 10:15 p.m., rescue operations turned to recovery efforts."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.