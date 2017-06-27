Chesterfield man disappears during swim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The search continued Tuesday morning for a Chesterfield man who disappeared in College Creek. Tony Jimenez Garcia, 23, was visiting the James City County creek with a church group Monday.

"Witnesses reported that he and a relative had been fishing and went into the water to cool off. They both attempted to swim out to a sandbar when Garcia went under and did not resurface," a James City County Police spokesperson said. "A search and rescue operation commenced... at approximately 10:15 p.m., rescue operations turned to recovery efforts."

