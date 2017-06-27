Man arrested for filming woman, child in Target dressing room
Chesterfield man disappears during swim
Plan to replace Richmond Coliseum
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Powhatan County
Police say infant killed in fatal crash was not properly secured
Police believe dash cam footage could help solve I-95 hit-and-run
Chesterfield man suspected of drowning in Virginia creek

Sip and sample your way through the Busch Gardens Food And Wine Festival

Posted 11:19 am, June 27, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival is back and bigger than ever at the popular theme park. Jessica Noll enjoyed a tasty preview of the event with Executive Chef Justin Watson, and sampled the Masala Chai Iced Tea. the 5th Annual Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival is underway now, and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 2nd at the park. For more information you can visit http://www.buschgardens.com/foodandwine

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}