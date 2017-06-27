Police believe dash cam footage could help solve I-95 hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There may be video of a hit-and-run SUV driver that killed a woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle on Interstate 95 Friday night.

State Police tell CBS 6 that they have a tractor trailer driver helping in their investigation.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling north when an unknown vehicle came up the Broad Street ramp and cut in front of the bike, making contact with the front tire and causing it to go down in the roadway.

The operator and passenger were both in the road when a black SUV struck the female victim and the motorcycle and kept going.

The passenger of a motorcycle, 41-year-old Carrie A. Friedhoff of North Chesterfield, died along I-95 north near Leigh Street around 9:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The operator, 58-year-old Robin W. Friedhoff, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the dash cam video may have captured images of the hit and run and will hopefully give them more clues as to who is responsible.

State Police are looking for the black newer model SUV and its driver. Sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the SUV had to have sustained some damage and the driver had to have known that they had hit Friedhoff and the bike.

Crime Insider expert Steve Neal says the driver of the SUV was likely impaired or had warrants.

He added that investigators have a vast area to look for clues.

"If it's a local, someone has probably seen the damage and needs to call police. There's also other avenues investigators can pursuit such as body shops,” said Neal. “They can call all the locals to see if there is a matching description with the suspect vehicle and I also think the eyes and ears of the community will help solve it if it is indeed a local suspect."

Officials urged anyone that spotted the SUV -- or saw anything related to the crash -- to call state police at 804-553-3445 or #77.