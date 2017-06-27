This man is wanted for a gun crime outside Far West End gas station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police released photos of a man wanted for brandishing a gun outside a gas station in Henrico’s Far West End.
The incident was reported May 28 at a convenience store along the 11300 block of Patterson Avenue, near the Henrico-Goochland line.
“The victim had a conversation with several males who were in a vehicle in the parking lot,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The driver got out and approached the victim. As they were interacting, the front seat passenger exited and brandished a firearm at the victim.”
Both men got into their vehicle and drove off towards Lauderdale Drive, police said. No shots were fired.
Police described the suspect as a thin, white man. He was wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and a hat. The vehicle is described as a silver older model Honda CRV. It has a unique spot on the front passenger side door, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.