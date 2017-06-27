× Man with knife drags woman into Monument Avenue alley

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman was robbed on Monument Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to a VCU Crime alert. The crime, which was reported off the school’s main campus, happened at 1:20 a.m. along the 1600 of Monument.

“The victim was walking northbound on Lombardy Street when she was approached by a man. The man grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley behind 1600 Monument Avenue, placed a knife in their side and stated, ‘Give me everything you got,'” the university’s alert detailed. “The man then reached into the victim’s bag, removed approximately $260 cash and fled westbound in the alley.”

The alert described the robbery suspect as a “younger black male, 6’ to 6’2″ in height and 160 – 170 pounds.” He and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, and light colored, “distressed” blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the VCU Police Department 804-828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

