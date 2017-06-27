Plan to replace Richmond Coliseum
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Powhatan County
Police say infant killed in fatal crash was not properly secured
Police believe dash cam footage could help solve I-95 hit-and-run
Chesterfield man suspected of drowning in Virginia creek

Man with knife drags woman into Monument Avenue alley

Posted 8:52 am, June 27, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman was robbed on Monument Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to a VCU Crime alert. The crime, which was reported off the school’s main campus, happened at 1:20 a.m. along the 1600 of Monument.

“The victim was walking northbound on Lombardy Street when she was approached by a man. The man grabbed her hair and pulled her into the alley behind 1600 Monument Avenue, placed a knife in their side and stated, ‘Give me everything you got,'” the university’s alert detailed. “The man then reached into the victim’s bag, removed approximately $260 cash and fled westbound in the alley.”

The alert described the robbery suspect as a “younger black male, 6’ to 6’2″ in height and 160 – 170 pounds.” He and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, and light colored, “distressed” blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the VCU Police Department 804-828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.