Mayor calls press conference amid deep audit of Petersburg government

PETERSBURG, Va. --- Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham announced a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The conference is likely related to the forensic audit underway to ferret out any possible fraud within the city government.

Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell said the forensic team was focused on nine areas of the city government, including the treasurer’s office.

"The treasurer is always going to be the subject of a forensic audit because that's where the money is," Tyrrell said.

Petersburg Treasurer Kevin Brown was interviewed Monday evening.

"I answered some questions upstairs and now they're going into my office to make sure that what I said was correct," Brown said, who showed confidence despite the circumstances.

"I don't have any reason to believe I am part of the blame," he said.

Last August, CBS 6 reported that Petersburg's financial crisis involved more than $18 million of unpaid bills after historic over-spending that started in 2012.

"Petersburg didn't drive itself into the financial mess that it's in, into this crisis, it got here somehow, and we need to figure out how it got here so we can avoid that in the future, but also hold people accountable," Tyrrell said.

A former FBI Agent with 25 years of forensic audit experience heads the independent forensic audit team so Tyrrell said taxpayers should feel satisfied with whatever they find.

"We feel confident if we give a clean bill of health to a department or constitutional office then there's nothing there," Tyrrell said.

Tyrrell said he expects the team to finish reviewing the Treasurer's books Monday night, and the city will take whatever action is appropriate depending on the findings.

The press conference has been called for 4 p.m., on the steps of City Hall.