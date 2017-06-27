Masked suspects accused of stealing 7 pistols from Buckingham gun store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – Investigators are looking for the masked suspects who broke into a Buckingham County gun shop Tuesday morning, stealing seven pistols.

The breaking and entering occurred during the morning hours of June 27, at the Millbrook Country Store located in the 3600 block of S. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn, a small town in Buckingham County.

The incident is being investigated by the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF Richmond Office.

Deputies say three masked suspects broke into the store and attacked a display case, stealing seven pistols.

“The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office recovered video surveillance footage of the incident as well as still images of a vehicle of interest as well as four subjects of interest who were inside the store sometime before the incident,” the department said in a statement.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are both offering a possible reward of $2,500, bringing a total reward to $5,000 in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or online at ATFTips@atf.gov or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.