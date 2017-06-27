Chesterfield convenience store clerk robbed, carjacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The boss of two victims in an incident in Chesterfield Tuesday said if a customer hadn't walked in when she did, his clerk – who is also his brother-in-law - could've been shot.

Chesterfield Police said two men, seen in surveillance images, stormed into the Jefferson Express convenience along the 16000 block of Jeff Davis Highway and demanded money Tuesday around noon.

"They demanded the money, and he said it was in the register, so they took all the money," said the store manager, who asked not to be identified by name.

Crime Insider sources said the suspect stole more than $750.

Even though the clerk complied, the two suspects turned violent.

"They beat him up and left him," the manager said.

The clerk was pistol-whipped and carjacked, his boss said. But, he added, he felt it would've been worse if it wasn't for a customer.

"If she had come five minutes later, they probably would've shot him on the floor,” said the manager.

“The hair on the back of my neck stands up, thinking about it,” said Joy Moore, who owns the property. “That was intervention."

“The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 Toyota Highlander bearing Virginia tags VFJ-3701, heading north on Jefferson Davis Highway,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

The store manager said the suspects came from an auto lot across the street. Crime Insider sources said before they hit the convenience store, the pair clipped surveillance wires across the street.

"Definitely times are changing," Moore said. So Moore has a message for these two suspects: "Shame on you. That's all I can say. Shame on you."

The incident was the second one in as many weeks in the area.

The first suspect was described by police as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a baseball-style cap and a backpack.

The second suspect, who assaulted the clerk, is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and red shoes.

The store manager said the two men had Jamaican accents and one had buck teeth.

Since his convenience store has seen better days both in business and safety, he said he had already been planning to close the store in early July.

But after Tuesday’s events, he's fast-tracking closure: Jefferson Express is now closed for good.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.