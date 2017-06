RICHMOND, Va. – The “Fully Loaded Band” brings its jazz and R&B sound to venues all across the Richmond area. The band performed LIVE on our show for the first time earlier this year and blew us away with their soulful rendition of Luther Vandross’ classic hit, “Never Too Much.”

“The Fully Loaded Band” performs regularly around town at Chaserz Bar & Bistro and 63Thirty5 club on Jahnke Road.