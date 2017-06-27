Don’t miss the biggest firework show of the season at the Diamond!

Man arrested for filming woman, child in Target dressing room
RICHMOND, Va. - 4th of July at the Diamond is a Richmond tradition that you do not want to miss! Jessica Noll stopped by the Squirrels Stadium recently and enjoyed a FUNN preview of the popular event. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are back in town on Tuesday, July 4th to kick off a three game home series against the Erie Seawolves. You can purchase tickets in advance for the event at http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com or call 804-359-FUNN (3866).

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS}