Community raises money for man after wife killed on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. -- A GoFundMe account has been established to help a Chesterfield man who lost his wife in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95. More than $600 was raised in the hours after the page went live.

Carrie A. Friedhoff , 41, was killed Friday night when a black SUV struck the motorcycle her husband Robin was operating. Carrie was a passenger.

"While [Robin] tries to figure out how he will go on without her, he's faced with funeral expenses as she had no life insurance," Michelle Friedhoff Birdsong wrote on the GoFundMe account. "Please pray for peace and comfort during this most difficult time. All funds raised will go directly to Robin to cover Carrie's funeral expenses."

Hit-and-run investigation

There may be video of the hit-and-run driver involved in Friday's accident.

State Police said they had a tractor trailer driver who was helping in their investigation. A dash cam video may have captured images of the hit and run. Investigators hoped it would give them more clues as to who is responsible.

Friedhoff's motorcycle was traveling north on I-95 in downtown Richmond, near the Broad Street exit, when the SUV cut in front of the bike, made contact with the front, and caused it crash.

State Police are looking for the black newer model SUV and its driver. The SUV had to have sustained some damage and the driver had to have known Friedhoff was struck, law enforcement sources told Jon Burkett.

Anyone who sees the SUV -- or saw anything related to the crash -- was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77.