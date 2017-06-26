Wrestling tournament to benefit family of fallen trooper Mike Walter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A wrestling tournament in memory of fallen Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter will take place this summer in New Kent County.

The Mike Walter Memorial Tournament will be held on July 23, with all the proceeds going to Walter’s family.

The husband and father of three was shot in the line of duty on May 26 while working with a Richmond Police Officer in Richmond’s Mosby Court. He passed away the next morning.

While Michael Walter worked in Richmond, he and his family lived in Powhatan County, where he was a key figure in the community.

Walter was the co-founder and coach of the Blackhawk Wrestling Gym for children in the county.

Registration for the Mike Walter Memorial Tournament is open. The event is for the pee wee division, elementary school-aged children, middle school divisions and high school divisions.

The tournament will take place on Sunday, July 23, at New Kent High School.

Anyone interested in donating gift cards or cash to the family, hospitality food for the volunteers, silent auction items, or raffle items, is asked to email Mindi Harrell.