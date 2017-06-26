Virginia named friendliest place to start online business

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth of Virginia has been named the best state in the country to start an online business, according to the online publication Frontier Business.

The business publication said their research determined the top 10 friendliest states for online business based on factors like technological infrastructures, economic climates, workforce education, and overall quality of life.

Frontier Business said Virginia took their top spot because it has the highest concentration of technology workers of any state.

“’Virginia is for Lovers,’ goes the state motto. It’s also for the wired and the educated, ranking second for technology and fifth for workforce quality (factoring state higher-education opportunities, unemployment rate, minimum wage and more) in our research,” Frontier Business said in their report. “Virginia boasts 176 colleges and universities and the highest concentration of technology workers of any state.”

They also credited Virginia’s diverse climate of mountain and beaches which makes the state an ideal location for business owners.

The District of Colombia and Maryland also make the cut at numbers 6 and 10 respectively. Click here to see the full list.