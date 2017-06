Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sheehy 8000, a community wide effort to raise funds and awareness to benefit the American Heart Association. President Vince Sheehy stopped by our studio recently to fill us in on the event and how you can get involved. The Sheehy Auto 8000 is underway now and continues through Wednesday, July 5th. For more information you can visit http://www.sheehy.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHEEHY AUTO STORES}