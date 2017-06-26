Police try to contact 2 people about attempted rape in Henrico park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico Police continue to investigate the assault that occurred in Cheswick Park over the weekend and have asked for the public’s assistance.

Police asked “Crime Stopper caller D4160” to call them back at 780-1000.

“Also, we would like to speak to a female who was seen walking with children and a small white dog in Cheswick Park Saturday morning before noon,” Lt. C. L. Garrett said. “She can call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.”

A woman running on the trail near Alvarado Road said she was approached by a black male armed with a handgun, just before 11 a.m. Saturday. She reported that the man said he intended to sexually assault her.

The two got into a scuffle and the woman managed to knock the gun away from the man. As the altercation continued, the suspect eventually got a hold of the gun and struck her with it, causing the two to separate.

The woman was then able to run away and tell another patron that she had been assaulted, and they contacted police.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment for lacerations, bruises and a cut to the head that she sustained in the attack. Her injuries were said to be minor in nature.

Police established a perimeter around the park and used K-9s to search for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his early 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and wearing a bluish gray Captain America t-shirt, dark gym shorts and pink sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.