Police say infant killed in fatal crash was not properly secured

BRODNAX, Va. – A Brunswick County mother has been charged after her infant daughter was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Four-month-old Laila Hawkins Manning was killed when the car her mother was driving was struck by another car at a Brunswick County intersection.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on June 24, on Route 644 at Route 656.

“A 2000 Mitsubishi was traveling south on Route 656. It pulled up to and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 644,” Virginia State Police wrote in a statement. “As the Mitsubishi pulled across Route 644 to make a left turn, it collided with a 2016 Honda traveling east on Route 644. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn.

The infant, who was a passenger in the Honda, was ejected from an unsecured infant seat, according to police. She was transported to VCU-CMH in South Hill, Va., where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators say Laila was not secured in her infant seat nor was the seat rear-facing, as required by law.

Police say the child's mother, Stephanie Hawkins, was driving the car. She has been charged with failing to restrain a child.

The crash remains under investigation.