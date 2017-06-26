× Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed after striking a deer in a Powhatan County motorcycle crash Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:55 a.m. at 2570 Judes Ferry Road, roughly half a mile east of Mill Road.

“A 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on Judes Ferry Road, when a deer ran out striking the motorcycle causing the operator to be thrown to the pavement,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said.

The driver has been identified as David A. Jordon, 54, of Powhatan County.

He was transported to St. Francis Watkins Center Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.