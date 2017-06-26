Mean Bird now serving fried chicken on Main Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Chicken now rules the roost in a former Fan sushi joint.

Mean Bird, which launched as a food truck in 2016, opened its first brick-and-mortar location Friday in the former Sticky To Go Go location at 2227 W. Main St.

The takeout restaurant’s menu includes buckets of fried chicken, vegan fried chicken, sandwiches and seasonal sides.

The location also will serve as a market, where Mean Bird founders Mike and Sarah Moore will sell candy and chips to accompany chicken dishes. It also will sell hot sauces and locally made products that include Mean Bird-brand mugs, aprons and T-shirts.

Mean Bird will be open for carryout everyday. Breakfast hours and delivery will be added in coming weeks, Mike Moore said.

